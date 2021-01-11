$0.03 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ:FLMN remained flat at $$3.31 on Wednesday. 4,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth $120,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.