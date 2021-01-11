$0.04 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

