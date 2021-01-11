$0.06 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $810,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 17,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

