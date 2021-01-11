-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total transaction of $688,130.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $963,174.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,663,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $345.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.47. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.97 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

