-$0.11 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,635 shares of company stock worth $51,663,961 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

COUP stock opened at $345.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -161.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

