$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

