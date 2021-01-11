$0.17 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.43 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total transaction of $1,088,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $984,385.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,545 shares of company stock worth $58,622,293 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

