$0.23 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

