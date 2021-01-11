$0.42 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.27 on Friday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.