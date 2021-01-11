$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,260. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $508,552.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $62,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,049.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 151.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.