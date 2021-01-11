-$0.87 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have commented on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of XFOR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.