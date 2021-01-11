0xcert Price Down 42.6% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $656,376.23 and approximately $47,165.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.