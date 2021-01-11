$1.04 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.12. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

