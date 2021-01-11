$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

