$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $68.37. 11,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,800. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

