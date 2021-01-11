$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

