$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

