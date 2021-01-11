1,191 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $168.51. 1,229,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

