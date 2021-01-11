$164.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $164.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.54 million and the highest is $168.31 million. Kadant posted sales of $182.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $631.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

KAI opened at $148.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

