1World 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,596.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $6,596.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

