$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $207.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $211.90 million. 2U posted sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $766.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $771.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $911.69 million, with estimates ranging from $884.70 million to $937.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

2U stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

