$210.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $210.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $213.09 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $239.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $866.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,380. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $778,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ProAssurance by 151.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

