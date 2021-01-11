$219.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report sales of $219.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.09 million to $242.46 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $272.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

TVTY opened at $20.26 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market cap of $985.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

