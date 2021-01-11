$222.57 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $222.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $228.90 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $893.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $919.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $949.85 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. 600,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,502. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

