$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $234.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.31 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $195.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $791.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.80 million to $809.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $976.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

