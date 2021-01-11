$333.88 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post $333.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.19 million to $340.56 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,897,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,660. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

