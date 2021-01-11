$341.37 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $341.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.35. 504,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 315,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,641,000 after purchasing an additional 204,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

