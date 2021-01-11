$341.37 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $341.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.35. 504,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 315,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,641,000 after purchasing an additional 204,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.