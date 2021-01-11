3,524 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.60. 54,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

