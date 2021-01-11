$358.61 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report sales of $358.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.21 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $369.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.53.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.