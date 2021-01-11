$38.53 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $38.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.42 million and the highest is $38.66 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $147.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.40 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other BigCommerce news, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at $107,101,777.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

