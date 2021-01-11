3M (NYSE:MMM) is Carlson Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 3M comprises 3.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in 3M by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. 41,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

