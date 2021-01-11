$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

