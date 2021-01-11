4,787 Shares in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMIN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

