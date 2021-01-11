$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

