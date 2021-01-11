$55.08 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce $55.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $92.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $213.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

VNOM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 370,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,588. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.