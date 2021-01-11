$59.71 Million in Sales Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will report $59.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the highest is $66.11 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $77.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year sales of $205.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AMPY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,365. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.31.

In related news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

