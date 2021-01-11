$616.43 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $616.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.60 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $694.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 536,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,733. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

