$627.37 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $627.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $633.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $552.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,007 shares of company stock valued at $84,688,530. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,841,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.96. 487,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,567. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.63. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $307.22.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

