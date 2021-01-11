$67.16 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report $67.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.02 million. Amyris reported sales of $40.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRS opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.