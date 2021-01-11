Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.82

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3896030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.