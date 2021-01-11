ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells $92,011.50 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $92,011.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,059,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

