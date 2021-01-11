Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

