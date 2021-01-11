Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $32,172.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Accuray by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accuray in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

