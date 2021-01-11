Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 569.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.