adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €330.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.28 ($310.92).

ADS stock opened at €295.10 ($347.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €266.97. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

