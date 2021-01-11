Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.90

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.29, with a volume of 1350551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

