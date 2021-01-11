aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.66 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $64.20 million and $31.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

