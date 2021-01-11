Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $56.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AJRD. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

