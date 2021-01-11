Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AEMD opened at $2.71 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.