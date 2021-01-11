Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $324.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $307.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.73.

NYSE:APD opened at $285.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.25 and its 200 day moving average is $281.91. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

